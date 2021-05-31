Kingston celebrates Memorial Day with its annual parade

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In Kingston, a Memorial Day parade got underway.

The parade stepped off around 10 a.m. this morning at Kingston corners and traveled down to its final destination, the Forty Fort cemetery.

Many area residents came out to honor their family members and all those who served, including Alan Rosenbaum, who is honoring his father.

“My dad fought in World War 2 and he made it back, thank God because he was in Normandy. He made it back because he was in Normandy beach. He god bless America,” stated Rosenbaum.

The parade wrapped up around 12:30.

