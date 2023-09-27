SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to a non-profit in Lackawanna County, those experiencing homelessness in Scranton won’t struggle when it comes to finding access to showers.

“Homelessness doesn’t just affect one person, it affects everyone,” said Lasha Wyman-Klein.

Helping those in need and ending the stigma surrounding homelessness, it’s an everyday effort for those working at the Keystone Mission in Scranton.

Danielle Keith-Alexandre is the CEO of the faith-based non-profit that offers free clothing, meals, and work development programs to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in NEPA.

“We have individuals coming to us who are living in cars. Most of the individuals are living in tents, they sleep outside every single night rain or shine or sleet and this is just a place they can come to find help.”

That’s why her staff teamed up with the Weston Field House to offer all Keystone Mission guests vouchers to take free showers.

“Access to food, access to clean running water, access to hygiene products. Those things need to be met for everyone, housed or unhoused, in order for higher-order needs like self-esteem, confidence, and self-worth to be met,” said Wyman-Klien.

With soap, razors, and shampoo all provided; guests are given a voucher to use at the field house.

Wyman-Klein says providing this resource is a simple act that can change the life of someone trying to get back on their feet.

“These individuals are here, they’re in our community and they are a part of our community, and they deserve at the very least, access to clean running water.”

The city partnership has been a year in the making. A partnership that officials with Keystone Mission say is one of many they plan to take for their ultimate goal.

“We can help the homeless, we can help the homeless in Scranton,” says Keith-Alexandre.

Officials with the Keystone Mission say they’re in desperate need of volunteers and donations.