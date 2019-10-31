Keystone Creations: Clearly Clean

(WBRE/WYOU) — One company has made a large footprint in Frackville in hopes of making our carbon footprint a little smaller.

Clearly Clean has been making eco-friendly trays for more than a decade out of their building in Orwigsburg. Now, they’ve expanded with a new 80,000-foot facility in Frackville, and Clearly Clean is making the most of its growth. Alexander Eitland, the director of business operations at Clearly Clean, says that the company is constantly trying to expand, and Pennsylvanians could see the benefit.

“Quite frankly, we’re in a consistent state of hiring, all the time and we’re excited to do that. We’re excited to bring jobs to Pennsylvania, and to show that manufacturing still is alive and well in Pennsylvania,” Eitland said.