WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania College of Technology received a donation from Kelly Generator & Equipment Inc.

In a release, the Pennsylvania College of Technology states a 155-kilowatt Generac 20000 Series was donated to the college’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center. The generator will be used by students and faculty for several different courses throughout the university.

“We are always looking for different manufacturers’ brands for our students to learn in the labs,” said John D. Motto the diesel equipment technology instructor. “This is a Generac generator that is very common in the EPG industry and will provide students with valuable knowledge for when they graduate.”

Motto also explained that having this generator on campus will allow students to use different products from other original equipment manufacturers on the generator.

Elizabeth A. Biddle, the senior corporate relations director, said “We are grateful for the support of Kelly Generator” . . . “Bringing Generac technology to our students further helps them as they prepare for the workforce.”