SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit that supports those with mental illness is working to expand its outreach by opening a new location in the Electric City.

Katie’s Place Clubhouse, the group has only been around for a year but has provided support to many.

It also gives opportunities to individuals with mental illness in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.

The motivation for the clubhouse comes from the legacy of Katie Shoener, a woman who lived with bipolar disorder and died from suicide.

Marilee George, a member at Katie’s Place clubhouse, says “I want to give back to the community because I really care about mental health. I care about Katie very much even though I’ve never met her, but I did meet her father the deacon.”

The nonprofit has around 40 members, each of them taking part in activities such as cooking, writing newsletters, and learning life skills to thrive in the workplace.

Now expanding its outreach downtown on Penn Avenue. Executive director John Rosengrant says they’re constructing a new facility to help even more people in the community.

“There are programs out there that people are participating in but, the energy and the momentum that is behind this project is really telling me that people need something more.”

As construction for its facility is still underway, the nonprofit continues to run its program in the Scranton Cultural Center.