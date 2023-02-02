HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area.

This new location is in the Humboldt Industrial Park. This will allow community members to have convenient access to hands-on training opportunities.

Training such as CLD, medical, and electrical will be offered. College president Dr. Katie Leonard says they saw the need for workers in the Hazleton area and with the skill sets that johnson provides, they decided to expand.

“I go out and I meet with industry partners on a regular basis to really listen to what they need and we try to help them to sort of manage and grow their workforce and every single one of our programs has a program advisory community so those are professionals that are still in the field of study,” stated Dr. Katie Leonard, President and CEO of Jonson College.

Classes start in August so if you’re interested in enrolling head over to the Johnson College website.