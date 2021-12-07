Jessup hunter pleads guilty to poaching eight deer

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hunter pled guilty to poaching eight white-tailed deer over a three-month period in Pike, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna Counties.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says they received information in January of 2021 that multiple deer were killed unlawfully at the Fawn Lake Forest community in Pike County.

After investigating and with the help of video surveillance officials were led to Anthony Santarelli, 50, from Jessup.

Game Commission officials say that video surveillance showed Santarelli’s truck in the same area as two deer who suffered wounds from a crossbow bolt.

After further investigation, game commission officials say they found a crossbow bolt on the deck of the homeowner. Officers also used social media to identify a resident of Fawn Lake Forest who was posing with the dead deer in the back of Santarelli’s truck.

Game Commission officers say that because of this incident they were able to link Santarelli to three antlered and three antlerless deer that were killed and either not tagged or above legal bag limits.

Santarelli pled guilty to five counts of unlawful taking possession of game and 16 other similar charges. In October of 2021, he was sent to Pike County Correctional Facility for one to six months.