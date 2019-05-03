‘Jeopardy’ champion gets key to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas local and “Jeopardy” champ, James Holzhauer was honored Thursday with the key to the as Vegas Strip. The Clark County Commission presented the award to the professional gambler declaring May 2 “James Holzhauer Day.”

Holzhauer, who has won 20 straight games and more than $1.5 million so far has promised to donate some of his winnings to local charities.

The streak shows no signs of ending soon although no one knows for sure.

8 News Now had the chance to spend time with Holzhauer and his family after the ceremony. He talked about everything from his experience on the game show, to betting, to his favorite restaurant. Holzhauer also talked about opportunities that have come his way because of the show and he said the bucket list of doing cool things isn’t all that long.

“Jeopardy” PR team was telling me you know what talk shows do you want to go on? You can do anything you want. And I said get me the Knights siren and get me SportsCenter and we’re good to go. And I’d love to sing the 7th inning stretch at Wrigley too if the opportunity ever presents itself,” Holzhauer said.

His family is from the Chicago area but of course he’s a Golden Knights fan and turned the siren to start game six of the playoffs.