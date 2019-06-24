JCC Hosts Sale at Former Facility

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Jewish Community Center in Luzerne County is leaving a staple that has been a part of the community for decades. On Sunday, many people got a chance to take a piece of that building home with them. Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish explains.

The old Jewish Community Center on South River Street is a place where many say they can’t imagine living without.

“I grew up in this building I’ve worked in this building most of my life and I have happy memories,” said Barbara Sugarman, Adult & Cultural Director/JCC

But there comes a time to be out with the old and in with the new. New doors recently opened at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

“It’s very nice to have the newer building it’s very nice this building has almost been a second home but it’s nice to move on with the time, something more modern,” said Jacob Greenberg, Wilkes-Barre

This old building holds many memories. Which is why a handful of items were put up for sale on Sunday. Everything from office furniture, bookcases, work out equipment and awards. Katelyn Buyarski enjoyed the sale, “We actually picked up some couches for our apartment and some pictures, a painting a clock and just some old memorabilia as well,”

Katelyn Buyarski tells Eyewitness News she grew up here at the JCC. She says being able to buy items takes her on a trip down memory lane.

“We did camp through the JCC BBYO which is a Jewish youth group through the JCC, we’ve met all of our best friends through the JCC so we wanted to pick up some items here,” noted Buyarski.

Others agree.

“We’d play basketball we’d swim we would around the holiday season we would go tubing during Halloween week go on hayrides so it was a big youth group,” added Jacob Greenberg.

The bowling alley is a part of the old JCC . All of the old flooring has been torn apart to be reinstalled at the new JCC.

“Really excited to be across the river in the new building.” it’s not saying goodbye to the memorabilia…but, a see you later,” said Barbara Sugarman.

The new J-C-C is already open to the public in Kingston.

A fitness center, a regulation size gym, and pickleball courts will open at the new facility in July.

