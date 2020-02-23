Iwo Jima 75th anniversary flag reenactment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League held a flag raising reenactment of Iwo Jima Sunday afternoon in Scranton.

Dozens gathered as the 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County hosted a 75th anniversary ceremony of the Batte of Iwo Jima.

Charlie Spano, the chairman of the committee, says having three surviving veterans attend is something quite remarkable.

“We have three surviving Iwo Jima veterans who are with us today. I don’t know if any place else has that, but we are very honored with their presence and it’s not just for Scranton, it is for the whole country. They fought for our freedom and we want to see it preserved,” says Spano.

The Battle of Iwo Jima is famous for it’s historic picture of six United States marines raising the U.S. Flag on Mount Suribachi.

Seventy-five years later, they honored that unforgettable day with a reenactment of the flag raising closer to home in Scranton.

“People not knowing much about what the marine corps is about and I really think the people get a general appreciation for us here at the detachment within the community,” says Joel Sofranko, Commandant of The Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League.

Eyewitness News spoke to Tony Julian, one of the surviving veterans, who remembers the moments of Iwo Jima.

“I lost so many good friends there that died in my hands, and there was nothing you could do. You know, right in my arms, there was nothing I could do for them,” says Julian.

MaryAnne Sinclair of Scranton says it’s an honor to the veterans who served that will never be forgotten

“All the people, the men and women we lost, so we could be here today…”