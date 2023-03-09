SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people take part in the Scranton St. Patrick’s parade, including one group in Luzerne County that’s been involved in the celebration since the very beginning.

The countdown is on for the Scranton St. Patrick’s parade and the Irem Shriners, known for wearing jewels and their iconic red headgear called a fez, are gearing up for the big event.

“We’re really looking forward to good weather. We know that’s not going to happen, but we really enjoy the crowds and we see a lot of our friends from years and years ago,” said potentate Edmund Goodfield.

The Shriners have been around for more than 125 years and have marched in the Scranton parade every year since it first took place back in 1962.

“I myself, back when I was in high school, was involved in marching band and we were in the parade and the parade has just gotten bigger and bigger and bigger every year,” said high priest and prophet Mike Ruger.

The philanthropical organization says events like Saturdays’ are a great way to spread awareness about what they do.

“Our main purpose is to have fun and to support a philanthropy of hospital systems that help children get the medical care that they need at no cost to the family,” said Chief Rabban Jim Gallagher.

Aside from their fezes, the group is also known for dressing up as clowns, bringing joy to those in need.

“I love seeing the smile on a child’s face when we’re coming down the street in a parade. It’s just very, very humbling.” said oriental guide Sean Gresh.

While they’re always recruiting to continue the legacies of its foundation.

“My father was involved his entire life. I’ve been a member for 46 years and I’m very proud and humbled that I can do what I do.” said assistant Rabban Jeff Pace.

They take each step with the message of ‘teams with dreams make the difference’.

“We change lives because we’re good men with good hearts and that’s what we do.” said treasurer Mark Mettler.