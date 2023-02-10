HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The State Police say their investigation into a shooting inside the Regal Cinemas last month-that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna from Hazleton is ongoing.

Luna was shot inside the Lobby and Arcade area on the evening of January 14, he died later at the hospital.

As State Police investigate, a community organization is calling for a town meeting to discuss teen violence.

The President of the Dominican House of Hazleton, Victor Perez, is organizing the meeting to talk about recent crimes involving young people in the area.

The story coming up on Eyewitness News and PAhomepage.com.