KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News spoke with a man who made the grisly discovery of the body of a murder victim last week in Kingston.

22-year-old Ryan Walker Padovani’s body was found inside a home at 126 East Bennett Street.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick spoke with the father of Padovani’s roommate who says he will never forget what he saw inside this home.

“It’s just one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said Norm Gavlick, father of the roommate of the victim.

That’s how Gavlick describes what he saw last Friday inside the home at 126 East Bennett Street in Kingston.

Padovani’s body was inside and the Luzerne County Coroner says he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Gavlick’s daughter lived with Padovani at the home.

They were roommates, she arrived at the home around 7:30 p.m. last Friday.

She saw some things inside the home that concerned her.

She called her father, and he and his wife, her mother, came to the house and discovered Padovani’s body.

“Well, without getting into details, obviously, because of the police investigation, it’s just one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen in my entire life. That most people have ever seen in their life. For it to happen in this neighborhood in Kingston, to me it’s indescribable, You can’t put into words,” Gavlick explained.

Gavick is urging anyone who might have information about the murder to call Kingston Police.

“Any little thing you might have noticed last Friday or thereabouts in this neighborhood, the street. Any unusual vehicles or people or anything that may be important that might have been out of the ordinary, no matter how small it might be. We’re hoping that they call Kingston Police and talk to Detective Miller with information so they can follow up on it,” Gavlick continued.

Gavlick says her daughter and Padovani lived at the home for about three months.

“She’s very distraught, very distraught. Fortunately, she got a lot of family support around here, just helping. but she’s going through some difficult times,” Gavlick added.

Kingston Police tell Eyewitness News their investigation is making progress.

If you have any information about the incident, call Kingston police.