EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Local band ‘Into Sunday’ dropped by the Eyewitness News studio on Friday to talk about their new single, and give details on their next show.

The new song titled “Live for Today” is due out Friday, June 2nd, and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, and other popular platforms.

You can check the band out live at the Keystone Stage in Olyphant Friday, June 2nd. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8.