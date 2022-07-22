LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A early morning crash has closed a section of Interstate 80 Friday morning in Luzerne County.

A release from PennDOT says clean up is ongoing and a detour is in place. PennDOT expects to open a lane at approximately 8:00 AM. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

A detour which takes motorists from Mountain Top to White Haven has been put in place by PennDOT.

There has been no word on injuries from the crash.

For the latest in road closures and updates, head to 511pa.com .