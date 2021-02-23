Insufficient staff leads to delay for in-person learning for Scranton School District

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton School Board announced Tuesday, in-person learning will not resume on March 1, as initially anticipated.

The administration says more than 50 teachers have notified the district’s human resources director that they will be unable to fulfill their duties in person due to health related concerns. The district says it hopes transmission levels decline and educators are able to return to the building and in-person learning.

The district also says a ventilation systems assessment ,that was commissioned in October, is not yet finalized, also leading to the delay to in-person instruction.

District officials will further review the situation during a March 1 meeting of the Scranton School Board, in which next steps for in-person instruction will be determined.