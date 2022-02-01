Installation of ice rink begins on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Installation of a new attraction in downtown Wilkes-Barre has begun.

The Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works is working hand-in-hand with Mountain Stream Construction to get the rink up and running. They started installing the rink Tuesday morning.

The hope is to have it completed by Wednesday, if that happens there will be an announcement about a grand opening on Saturday at noon. However, by Tuesday afternoon workers say the installation has been a slower process than hoped. They are having difficulty getting the rink leveled.







New bright lighting is also being added to the square. It’s all funded by the American recovery plan & DPW will do maintenance.

