Inaugural Wag-O-Ween 5K and Pet Costume Contest at Griffin Pond pushed back to 2022

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The inaugural Wag-O-Ween 5K and Pet Costume Parade is going to the dogs this year.

According to a press release from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, the shelter has decided to cancel the event, which was scheduled to occur on Saturday, October 16 at McDade Park in Scranton.

The event was to benefit the shelter’s canine and feline enrichment program.

Officials cite the reason for canceling as low registration numbers for the race and costume contest, which officials believe was caused by concerns about COVID and the delta variant.

Officials are planning on having the event in 2022.