I-Team speaks with the ‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — He is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, a private citizen who tracks down and records alleged child predators.

41-year-old Musa Harris carries out a social media sting operation which he says has helped put the spotlight on 167 alleged child predators.

Several of the alleged predators are high-profile individuals from our region. But are his efforts legal?

Tonight in a live report on Eyewitness News, the I-Team talks with Harris and poses that question to a former Judge and prosecutor about his operation.  

