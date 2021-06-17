I-Team: State treasury officials say some residents may have unclaimed property

Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Pennsylvania Treasury officials are urging state residents to look into the possibility that they may have unclaimed property currently being held by the state.

It could include real estate, cash, estate settlement items and even military service medals. The treasury had upgraded its website that enables residents to search for property that belongs to them.

