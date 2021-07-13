I-Team Banner

I-Team: State lawmakers raise questions about operations at Luzerne County Children and Youth Services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions are being raised by state lawmakers regarding the operations of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services, after the former director was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and obstruction.

The state attorney general says Joanne Van Saun instructed employees to “screen out” or eradicate the backlog of reports instead of investigating them.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick goes in search of answers on how they will move forward tonight on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos