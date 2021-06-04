I-Team: Laurie Merritt death investigation continues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The daughter of a Luzerne County woman killed in a fire in 2014 speaks out about the ongoing police investigation. 51-year-old Laurie Merritt died in the fire at her Wilkes-Barre home.





The Luzerne County District Attorney tells the I-Team that Merritt’s death is being treated as a homicide, although an official manner of death has not been determined.

Investigators are also now working with a special State Police Crime Unit on the investigation.

The I-Team will have the latest on the investigation and speak with Merritt’s daughter about the case tonight on Eyewitness News.