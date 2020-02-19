I-Team continues investigation of controversial church

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The I-Team is continuing its investigation of the controversial, Scranton-based Church of Bible Understanding. The church runs two orphanages in Haiti, in one of which 15 children died in a fire on Friday.

Wednesday, the I-Team contacted government officials locally, nationally, and internationally as Eyewitness News seeks more answers about the conditions in the orphanage as well as the conditions of their locally owned buildings.

We will also speak with a local woman who is starting an orphanage in Haiti. She provides us with inside knowledge of the regulations she must meet and how some orphanages slip under the radar.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the story on Eyewitness News at 5pm.