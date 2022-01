UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash in Union County has closed a portion of Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 195.

The highway is closed between Exit 212B and Exit 178. Both westbound lanes are closed.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or when the roadway will be reopened, but PennDOT expects that it will be closed for several hours.

For the latest on traffic conditions, drivers can check 511PA.com.