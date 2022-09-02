SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lackawanna County causing hundreds of residents to lose power.

The crash occurred just before 2:00 a.m. on Birney Avenue in Scranton, near the Minooka Bakery.

A tractor-trailer collided with the front of a home, taking out several utility wires in the process.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries. Two people who were inside the home at the time made it out without incident.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Scott with the Scranton Fire Department said there was heavy fire.

“The trailer was on fire and it was already extended into the front porch of the structure, the front side of the structure.”

At this time, roughly 1800 customers are without power. There is no scheduled time for the power to come back.