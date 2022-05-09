STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 300 people gathered at Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg Monday in support of Roe V. Wade, after a leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court could overturn the ruling.

The event was coordinated by the Monroe County branch of the NAACP. Those who spoke said overturning this landmark ruling would get rid of rights that many women and men fought for so many years ago.





They also say this issue is a humanitarian issue that affects not only women, but everyone.

“I want to say that this is not a bipartisan issue. This is a people issue. It affects men, women, children. It affects everyone, so we shouldn’t be looking at whether or not is a democratic or republican position,” said Dorothy Howell, the president of the Greater Pocono section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. “It is a human rights issue, and we as women are humans. We’re not chattel, we’re not property. We should have a right as would any other human being.”

The president of the Monroe County NAACP discussed the implications of overturning Roe and says they go beyond the physical including financial and emotional implications.

“This is not a rally that’s pro abortion, again it’s pro choice meaning that every woman has the right to decide what to do with her body, whether we like it or not, wether you like it or not. It’s our decision. And it should not be in the hands of government under any circumstances,” said Christa Caceres, president of the Monroe County NAACP.

The organizations say if Roe V. Wade is overturned, they will continue to hold rallies and make their voices heard. You can learn more about their upcoming events on their Facebook page.