Hundreds evacuate in Stroudsburg due to flooding concerns

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flooding is impacting much of our region in the wake of Tropical Storm Henri.

Monday morning saw some residents in Monroe County evacuating their homes.

Main Street in Stroudsburg is dealing with major flooding problems.

According to borough officials, a voluntary evacuation has been put into effect for residents of the Glenbrook East Apartments and Elm Street due to the rising waters of the broad-head creek.

The fire chief tells Eyewitness News that they’re trying to evacuate up to 200 people and boats have been brought in to help.

A temporary shelter has been set up at East Stroudsburg University.