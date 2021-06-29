Horse therapy helps those with disabilities in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – One non-profit organization in North-Eastern Pennsylvania is using horses to help those with disabilities.

Having disabilities does not have to limit a person from riding horses, and one program in Lackawanna County is proving that exact thing one day at a time.

From furry friends to cleaning stalls, Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center helps the people who need it most.

People like Madison Yanko and Tara Patton.

“I lost my dad last year and this helps me get through the grief of my father,” Yanko said.

“My one buddy passed away which is on Sara’s arm, but now Cowboy’s here which kind of helps,” said Patton.

Sarah Russoniello, the Executive Director of Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center, said “We work primarily with individuals with special needs building social skills and life skills utilizing therapeutic riding and facilitated learning.”

Russoniello says you couldn’t imagine all of the ways horses can help those with special needs.

“Some of my clients have physical needs so just the motion of the horse working up through an individual’s core and body helps with mobility. Working on multiple steps at a time, putting things together. We have other participants here so they’re building social skills and trying to put things together.”

For more information you can head to the centers website, here.