Honoring those who have fallen, in Luzerne County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Today we observe Memorial Day and remember the veterans who are no longer with us.

Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jay Thomas played Taps for the first time for a small crowd at Albert Cemetary at sunset amid the pandemic last year.

This year, the crowd easily doubled in size, and with vaccinations, it looked almost normal.

Those honoring loved ones in the wright township cemetery and others just observing for fallen brothers and sisters took in the rarity that is Thomas’s actual bugle playing.

Those 24 notes mean the world to many.

“They are the most solemn nodes that one could possibly play. When they are played in fact, a chill goes up and down my spine,” said Lt. Colonel Marsilio, a retired member of the United States Marine Corps.

“I mean it’s just to be here for the community. And you know, support people that have family members, friends that are here that fought for, you know, the freedoms that we have. And that’s really what it means, what it’s all about.” said Sergeant Thomas.

It’s something Thomas will continue for years to come with a full return to the Mountian Top area over the last year.