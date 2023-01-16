EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual art contest held at East Stroudsburg University gives local high school students a chance to show their artwork while paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

The university’s Madelon Powers Gallery will hold a special Marin Luther King Jr. gallery exhibition, this year’s theme is “I Have a Dream” 60 Years Later.

Wayne Bolt’s late wife Julianna V. Bolt worked with the university, but was stricken with Multiple Sclerosis and became very sick. Julianna wanted to continue to give back to ESU and the community so, the Julianna V. Bolt Art Contest was designed.

55 pieces from students of East Stroudsburg North High School, East Stroudsburg South High School, Pocono Mountain East High School, Pocono Mountain West High School, and Stroudsburg High School were submitted.

The exhibit, located in the Fine and Performing Arts Center, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost. The winners of the contest will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Breakfast at Terraview at Stroudsmoor Country Inn.