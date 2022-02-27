Honoring a fallen firefighter 40 years after dying in the line of duty

TAYLOR BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Borough honored a fallen fireman Sunday, who gave his life serving his community.

The Taylor Hose & Engine Company No. 1, hosted a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday, February 27 at 1:30 p.m. at 614 Union Street in Taylor, to honor the anniversary of fallen firefighter Joseph Czerw.

Sunday marks the 40 year anniversary since Joseph Czerw, died in the line of duty. Czerw was battling a structure fire and died from the injuries he sustained during that firefight.

Czrew left behind a son and wife and each year on the anniversary of his death, the community comes together to honor Czerw, who was only 28 years old when he died.

As the borough held the wreath-laying ceremony, the community, local leaders, and Czerw’s family were all in attendance to pay their respects.

“He really enjoyed being a part of the fire department, from driving the truck as the foreman to doing different activities with the firemen, it really is special that they will keep his honor and keep his memory, not only today but with the truck,” said Joseph Czerw Jr., Czerw’s son.

In front of the hose company, is a monument given by the Ladies Auxillary in memory of Czerw. The hose company dedicated the truck in his honor and has a plaque hanging on the wall inside.

“He put his life on the line for everybody in Taylor that night, and it’s just a way for the community to come out and thank him for his service, we are all volunteers, he didn’t have to be there that night but he chose to leave his family that night and protect people that night,” said Adam Piasecki, Secretary, Taylor Hose And Engine Company.

They go every year in uniform and trucks to the cemetery on Memorial Day and place a flower and a flag in his honor at his gravesite. Some of the junior firemen weren’t even born when Czerw died. But, they still do it, never missing a year.

The Borough of Taylor also named the court that he died on after him, Czerw Court, plain and simple, just like him.