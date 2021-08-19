Honesdale man sentenced on inappropriate conduct charges

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale man is sentenced after police say he asked children between the ages of eight and 12 to provide or post videos of themselves urinating in their pants between June 1, 2017 and March 31, 2020.

Mark McElroy, 45, of Honesdale was sentenced on Thursday to serve anywhere between two and 12 months in the Wayne County Correctional Facility for one count of harassment after making inappropriate requests of minors on TikTok and Instagram and talking about inappropriate topics, according to police.

McElroy was ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 and complete a sex offender evaluation.