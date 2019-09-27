Homicide Investigation in Montour Co.

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is found dead in a Montour County hotel room and two people are behind bars charged in connection with the crime.

Police responded to the Super 8 motel off Interstate 80 near Danville and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say 33-year-old David Downing of St. Louis, Missouri got into an argument with the victim and shot him.

Downing was charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension, and carrying a firearm without a license and was remanded to the Montour County prison.

Bail was not set.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.