Homicide Investigation in Montour Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is found dead in a Montour County hotel room and two people are behind bars charged in connection with the crime.

Police responded to the Super 8 motel off Interstate 80 near Danville and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say 33-year-old David Downing of St. Louis, Missouri got into an argument with the victim and shot him.

Downing was charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension, and carrying a firearm without a license and was remanded to the Montour County prison.

Bail was not set.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos