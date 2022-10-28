BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fun way to enjoy the nice weather this Halloween weekend is at a homemade Halloween house put on by a family in the Poconos.

“It’s fun, it’s exhilarating, it makes us happy. We have a lot of fun setting it up, but even more joy in the culmination of everything,” said Eric Rosencrance.

Eric Rosencrantz and Jenifer Stapleton are experts in horror decor.

Each year they take up to six weeks to build and set up the ultimate haunted trail at their home in Barrett Township.

“It just got bigger and bigger until we — I don’t know if we can stop ourselves now at this point,” says Stapleton.

The spooky attraction is free of charge, bringing in around 600 trick-or-treating visitors every Halloween night.

Around every twist and turn, you have to be careful because there are ghouls, creatures, and creepy clowns ready to give you a fright.

The haunted trail contains more than 20 terrifying scenarios.

Many of the decorations are homemade, with some taking nearly 20 hours to put together.

Stapleton says it’s all in the details, to get a good scare you’ll never forget.

“It’s just that joy you can hear and I know they’re going to carry that memory with them and that makes it all worthwhile,” Stapleton told Eyewitness News.

Trick-or-treaters who make it through the haunted trail are awarded candy at the end and those who can answer a riddle win a full-size candy bar.