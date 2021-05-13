Home destroyed in Schuylkill County fire

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Schuylkill County home was destroyed Thursday morning after a fire tore through it.

The fire was reported around 6:30 am on High Road in the village of Lavelle. When crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire companies on scene tell Eyewitness News they believe nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

Crews from both Northumberland and Schuylkill County helped with the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.