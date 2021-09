EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Luzerne County.

Flames broke out on Country Road in Exeter Township around 1:30 Monday morning.

Officials tell us everyone had already made it out when they arrived on the scene.

Fire crews from three counties worked to battle the flames.

Officials say they ran into problems bringing water in due to the remote location.

There’s no word yet on a cause.