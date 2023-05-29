SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene Sunday night in the Electric City for a house fire.

The fire was called in around midnight on Sunday on the 1100 block of Marion Street.

Crews at the scene told Eyewitness News the fire started at the back of the home and took a significant amount of time, roughly three and a half hours, to put out.

All residents of the building were able to escape safely and there were no reported injuries.

Officials say there was “pretty significant damage” but the home is not considered a total loss.