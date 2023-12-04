SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Families in Lackawanna County can get into the holiday spirit while also learning about local history.

Riders jumped on board a trolley at the Electric City Trolley Museum Monday.

Smiles fill the cars for the excitement of the ride, but also thanks to special guest ‘Mrs. Claus’.

“It’s a 45 to 50-minute ride. Our conductor narrates the entire experience, you go through a mile-long tunnel and it goes up to Montage Mountain to our restoration barn,” says coordinator Tom Bartley.

The Mrs. Claus excursion is one of many holiday events planned at the museum.

Opening in 1999, the historic site displays six trolleys and an endless supply of train memorabilia inside.

“Since then, we started running our trolleys, and around 2001, and it’s just continued to grow,” said Bartley.

Workers donate their time to help keep the pristine condition of the trolleys and museum.

“We have people that drive up to be carmen on the trolleys and they donate their time. They drive up from Philadelphia, they volunteer,” says acting manager Chris Calvey.

Trolleys like the one featuring Mrs. Claus draw in families from all over to learn about the deep-rooted history of the tracks in Scranton.

Even allowing local schools to compete in a ‘trim the tree’ competition – where museum-goers can vote for their favorite.

“My greatest pleasure is when I walk out at the end of the day and I see individuals sitting on the benches and I talk to them and see where they’re from, they come from all over the country and it’s just rewarding for that,” says Calvey.

“The experience is just, it’s fascinating to see all the sites along the way,” says Bartley.

The museum also holds Santa Claus excursions every weekend until Christmas.