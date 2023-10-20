WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You know hockey is back when a fresh sheet of ice fills the Mohegan Sun Arena!

Senior Vice President of Operations Brian Coe, of the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins, says, “Players come and go, but there’s been one constant since day one here at the Penguins.”

It’s #99, Tux.

Known for his wild energy and for pumping up the crowd. Tux is one of the many spotlights making its debut this weekend.

Saturday night, the puck drops at 6:05 p.m. the Penguins shooting for a victory at its home opener.

This year marks a milestone of 25 years at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Penguins officials pay homage to its dedicated season ticket holders. The special anniversary ice logo displays the names of those who’ve held their tickets from the very beginning.

“It’s a small way for us to say thank you to them and give back a little bit and at the end of the year, we’re going to pull that logo out of the ice, cut up those pieces and give a nice little remembrance of the season to those fans as well,” says Coe.

The boards are sturdy and the glass looks clear as ice, two improvements made to the arena during the off-season.

“They’re a little safer, a little less bounce on the puck, but the glass is really something special this year. It’s the first time since it’s been changed out in 25 years.”

The first 5,000 fans at Saturday’s game will be gifted a free magnetic schedule.. With a special video introduction made for the quarter-of-a-century season.

And as for the thunderbirds headed to Wilkes-Barre Township, Tux has a message: Let’s go pens.

