DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Presidents’ Day, also known as “George Washington’s birthday” is a holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February, and while many enjoy the day off from work or school, a local historian is reminding us of the real reason behind the holiday.

Not an inch of wall space is left in the office of Larry Cook a local presidential historian in the back mountain area of Luzerne County.

Cook was invited to speak on Monday as a keynote speaker at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Park for Presidents’ Day in Georgia.

His memorabilia collection is one of the largest in the United States, showcasing legendary photos and one-of-a-kind artifacts from our country’s presidents.

“No matter what your politics are, the Office of the President is an awesome office. It’s the toughest job in the world.”

Cook says his first memory dates back to the assassination of JFK; an event that led to his interest in presidential history.

Decades later as his collection grew, he befriended 39th president Jimmy Carter, who convinced him to focus on his historian work full-time.

“He and Mrs. Carter spoke with me and told me how important it was, the work that I do and they hoped that I would do more of it.”

We spoke with Cook about how the outlook on politics has changed since the establishment of presidents’ day.

He says 24/7 news and social media are what have changed the public’s perception of our presidents.

“Versus the days when Thomas Jefferson would go out and walk the streets of Washington and he would talk to people and nobody even knew they were talking to the president. You know, they didn’t know what he looked like.”

“It’s a day that we all can reflect on not only our presidents but also the office of the presidency and really what that means.”

Despite political beliefs, Cook says everyone should take a moment to honor the history of our country on Presidents’ Day.