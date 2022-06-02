STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by the 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton.
#50. Social and community service managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $67,870
– #262 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
#49. Technical writers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $67,910
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,470
– Employment: 47,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($100,080)
#48. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,700
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)
#47. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,780
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#46. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $69,290
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
#45. Accountants and auditors
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,120
– #337 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#44. Producers and directors
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,400
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 138,250
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,610)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,990)
#43. Registered nurses
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,500
– #280 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,750
– Employment: 3,047,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)
#42. Financial examiners
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $71,390
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#41. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $71,600
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,960
– Employment: 84,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)
#40. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $73,470
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#39. Labor relations specialists
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,870
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#38. Chemists
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,450
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#37. Loan officers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,690
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#36. Insurance underwriters
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $78,440
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#35. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $79,650
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#34. Management analysts
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $79,710
– #378 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#33. Art directors
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $80,200
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,430
– Employment: 42,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)
#32. Architects, except landscape and naval
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $80,690
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#30 (tie). Computer systems analysts
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $81,230
– #341 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#30 (tie). Food scientists and technologists
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $81,230
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#29. Credit analysts
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,180
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#28. Civil engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,330
– #355 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#27. Mechanical engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,440
– #315 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#26. Industrial engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,870
– #340 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#25. Computer programmers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $83,620
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#24. Materials engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $83,760
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#23. Environmental engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $84,790
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#22. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $85,810
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#21. Information security analysts
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $87,080
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#20. Sales engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $89,070
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
#19. Computer network architects
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $93,810
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#18. Software developers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $94,000
– #306 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#17. General and operations managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#16. Industrial production managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $98,900
– #406 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#15. Electronics engineers, except computer
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $99,610
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#14. Computer hardware engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $99,660
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#13. Construction managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $101,160
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#12. Actuaries
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $114,590
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#11. Sales managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $115,440
– #299 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#10. Human resources managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $115,700
– #186 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#9. Medical and health services managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $117,330
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#8. Electrical engineers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $117,380
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#7. Marketing managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $123,430
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#6. Personal financial advisors
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $126,180
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#5. Computer and information systems managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $127,520
– #250 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#4. Purchasing managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $128,590
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#3. Financial managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $128,790
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#2. Architectural and engineering managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $155,190
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#1. Chief executives
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $203,570
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)