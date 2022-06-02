STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by the 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton.

#50. Social and community service managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $67,870

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#49. Technical writers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $67,910

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,470

– Employment: 47,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($100,080)

#48. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $68,700

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#47. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $68,780

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#46. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $69,290

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#45. Accountants and auditors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $70,120

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#44. Producers and directors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $70,400

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 138,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,610)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,990)

#43. Registered nurses

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $70,500

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#42. Financial examiners

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $71,390

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#41. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $71,600

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#40. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $73,470

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#39. Labor relations specialists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $75,870

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#38. Chemists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $76,450

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#37. Loan officers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $76,690

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#36. Insurance underwriters

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $78,440

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

#35. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $79,650

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#34. Management analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $79,710

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#33. Art directors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $80,200

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,430

– Employment: 42,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

#32. Architects, except landscape and naval

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $80,690

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#30 (tie). Computer systems analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $81,230

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#30 (tie). Food scientists and technologists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $81,230

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#29. Credit analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $82,180

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#28. Civil engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $82,330

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#27. Mechanical engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $82,440

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#26. Industrial engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $82,870

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#25. Computer programmers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $83,620

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#24. Materials engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $83,760

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#23. Environmental engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $84,790

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#22. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $85,810

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#21. Information security analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $87,080

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#20. Sales engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $89,070

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#19. Computer network architects

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $93,810

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#18. Software developers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $94,000

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#17. General and operations managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#16. Industrial production managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $98,900

– #406 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#15. Electronics engineers, except computer

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $99,610

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#14. Computer hardware engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $99,660

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#13. Construction managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $101,160

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#12. Actuaries

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $114,590

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#11. Sales managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $115,440

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#10. Human resources managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $115,700

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#9. Medical and health services managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $117,330

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#8. Electrical engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $117,380

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#7. Marketing managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $123,430

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#6. Personal financial advisors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $126,180

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $127,520

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Purchasing managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $128,590

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#3. Financial managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $128,790

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $155,190

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#1. Chief executives

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $203,570

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)