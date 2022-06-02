STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by the 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton.

#50. Social and community service managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $67,870
– #262 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#49. Technical writers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $67,910
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $81,470
– Employment: 47,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($100,080)

#48. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,700
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,730

National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#47. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,780
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#46. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $69,290
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630

National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#45. Accountants and auditors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,120
– #337 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#44. Producers and directors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,400
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 138,250
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,610)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,990)

#43. Registered nurses

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,500
– #280 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,690

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,750
– Employment: 3,047,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#42. Financial examiners

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $71,390
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#41. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $71,600
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $68,960
– Employment: 84,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#40. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $73,470
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#39. Labor relations specialists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,870
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#38. Chemists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,450
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#37. Loan officers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,690
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#36. Insurance underwriters

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $78,440
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)

#35. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $79,650
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#34. Management analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $79,710
– #378 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#33. Art directors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $80,200
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,430
– Employment: 42,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

#32. Architects, except landscape and naval

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $80,690
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#30 (tie). Computer systems analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $81,230
– #341 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#30 (tie). Food scientists and technologists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $81,230
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#29. Credit analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,180
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#28. Civil engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,330
– #355 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#27. Mechanical engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,440
– #315 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#26. Industrial engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,870
– #340 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#25. Computer programmers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $83,620
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#24. Materials engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $83,760
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#23. Environmental engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $84,790
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#22. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $85,810
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#21. Information security analysts

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $87,080
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#20. Sales engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $89,070
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#19. Computer network architects

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $93,810
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#18. Software developers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $94,000
– #306 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#17. General and operations managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,750

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#16. Industrial production managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $98,900
– #406 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#15. Electronics engineers, except computer

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $99,610
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#14. Computer hardware engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $99,660
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#13. Construction managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $101,160
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#12. Actuaries

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $114,590
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#11. Sales managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $115,440
– #299 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#10. Human resources managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $115,700
– #186 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#9. Medical and health services managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $117,330
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#8. Electrical engineers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $117,380
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#7. Marketing managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $123,430
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#6. Personal financial advisors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $126,180
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $127,520
– #250 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370

National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Purchasing managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $128,590
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#3. Financial managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $128,790
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $155,190
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#1. Chief executives

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $203,570
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)