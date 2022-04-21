STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Williamsport, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Williamsport, the annual mean wage is $48,050 or 17.5% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $209,940. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

– Annual mean salary: $66,340

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#49. Logisticians

– Annual mean salary: $66,640

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#48. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

– Annual mean salary: $66,820

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#47. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Annual mean salary: $66,860

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#46. Elementary school teachers, except special education

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#45. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

– Annual mean salary: $67,590

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#44. Compliance officers

– Annual mean salary: $67,660

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#43. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

– Annual mean salary: $68,000

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#42. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Annual mean salary: $68,130

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

– Annual mean salary: $70,750

– Employment: 665,380

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,450)

— Napa, CA ($116,010)

#41. Cost estimators

– Annual mean salary: $68,390

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#40. Accountants and auditors

– Annual mean salary: $68,560

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#39. Crane and tower operators

– Annual mean salary: $68,600

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 43,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#38. Loan officers

– Annual mean salary: $68,780

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#37. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Annual mean salary: $68,800

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#36. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

– Annual mean salary: $70,640

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#35. Diagnostic medical sonographers

– Annual mean salary: $70,980

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $80,680

– Employment: 78,640

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#34. Registered nurses

– Annual mean salary: $72,300

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#33. Occupational health and safety specialists

– Annual mean salary: $72,690

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#32. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Annual mean salary: $73,110

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#31. Computer systems analysts

– Annual mean salary: $74,780

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#30. Speech-language pathologists

– Annual mean salary: $75,070

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#29. Occupational therapists

– Annual mean salary: $75,640

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#28. Gas plant operators

– Annual mean salary: $75,920

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $76,970

– Employment: 15,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#27. Management analysts

– Annual mean salary: $77,130

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#26. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Annual mean salary: $80,670

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#25. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Annual mean salary: $80,700

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#24. Industrial engineers

– Annual mean salary: $81,230

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#23. Project management specialists

– Annual mean salary: $81,740

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#22. Civil engineers

– Annual mean salary: $82,370

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#21. Mechanical engineers

– Annual mean salary: $83,010

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#20. Environmental engineers

– Annual mean salary: $85,490

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#19. Physical therapists

– Annual mean salary: $91,670

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#18. Software developers

– Annual mean salary: $91,880

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#17. Labor relations specialists

– Annual mean salary: $92,680

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#16. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Annual mean salary: $96,330

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#15. Industrial production managers

– Annual mean salary: $98,180

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#14. General and operations managers

– Annual mean salary: $99,340

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#13. Physician assistants

– Annual mean salary: $100,520

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#12. Medical and health services managers

– Annual mean salary: $102,010

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#11. Sales engineers

– Annual mean salary: $106,850

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#10. Lawyers

– Annual mean salary: $108,850

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#9. Sales managers

– Annual mean salary: $110,350

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#8. Computer and information systems managers

– Annual mean salary: $113,670

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#7. Nurse practitioners

– Annual mean salary: $115,050

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#6. Pharmacists

– Annual mean salary: $117,390

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#5. Financial managers

– Annual mean salary: $128,540

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#4. Personal financial advisors

– Annual mean salary: $138,690

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

– Annual mean salary: $146,320

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Family medicine physicians

– Annual mean salary: $201,930

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#1. Chief executives

– Annual mean salary: $209,940

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.