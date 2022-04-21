STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Williamsport, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Williamsport, the annual mean wage is $48,050 or 17.5% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $209,940. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

– Annual mean salary: $66,340
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#49. Logisticians

– Annual mean salary: $66,640
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#48. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

– Annual mean salary: $66,820
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330

– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#47. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Annual mean salary: $66,860
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#46. Elementary school teachers, except special education

– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460

– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#45. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

– Annual mean salary: $67,590
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $64,490
– Employment: 120,730
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
— Kingston, NY ($92,160)
— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#44. Compliance officers

– Annual mean salary: $67,660
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#43. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

– Annual mean salary: $68,000
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300

– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#42. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Annual mean salary: $68,130
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

– Annual mean salary: $70,750
– Employment: 665,380
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,450)
— Napa, CA ($116,010)

#41. Cost estimators

– Annual mean salary: $68,390
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#40. Accountants and auditors

– Annual mean salary: $68,560
– #313 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#39. Crane and tower operators

– Annual mean salary: $68,600
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#38. Loan officers

– Annual mean salary: $68,780
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#37. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Annual mean salary: $68,800
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#36. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

– Annual mean salary: $70,640
– #259 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#35. Diagnostic medical sonographers

– Annual mean salary: $70,980
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $80,680
– Employment: 78,640
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#34. Registered nurses

– Annual mean salary: $72,300
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410

– Annual mean salary: $82,750
– Employment: 3,047,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#33. Occupational health and safety specialists

– Annual mean salary: $72,690
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#32. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Annual mean salary: $73,110
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240

– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#31. Computer systems analysts

– Annual mean salary: $74,780
– #326 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#30. Speech-language pathologists

– Annual mean salary: $75,070
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $85,820
– Employment: 147,470
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#29. Occupational therapists

– Annual mean salary: $75,640
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#28. Gas plant operators

– Annual mean salary: $75,920
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $76,970
– Employment: 15,110
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#27. Management analysts

– Annual mean salary: $77,130
– #319 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#26. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Annual mean salary: $80,670
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#25. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Annual mean salary: $80,700
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#24. Industrial engineers

– Annual mean salary: $81,230
– #298 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#23. Project management specialists

– Annual mean salary: $81,740
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#22. Civil engineers

– Annual mean salary: $82,370
– #276 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#21. Mechanical engineers

– Annual mean salary: $83,010
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#20. Environmental engineers

– Annual mean salary: $85,490
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#19. Physical therapists

– Annual mean salary: $91,670
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#18. Software developers

– Annual mean salary: $91,880
– #274 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#17. Labor relations specialists

– Annual mean salary: $92,680
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#16. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Annual mean salary: $96,330
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#15. Industrial production managers

– Annual mean salary: $98,180
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#14. General and operations managers

– Annual mean salary: $99,340
– #219 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970

– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#13. Physician assistants

– Annual mean salary: $100,520
– #286 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#12. Medical and health services managers

– Annual mean salary: $102,010
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#11. Sales engineers

– Annual mean salary: $106,850
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#10. Lawyers

– Annual mean salary: $108,850
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#9. Sales managers

– Annual mean salary: $110,350
– #297 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#8. Computer and information systems managers

– Annual mean salary: $113,670
– #327 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#7. Nurse practitioners

– Annual mean salary: $115,050
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#6. Pharmacists

– Annual mean salary: $117,390
– #302 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#5. Financial managers

– Annual mean salary: $128,540
– #197 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#4. Personal financial advisors

– Annual mean salary: $138,690
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

– Annual mean salary: $146,320
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Family medicine physicians

– Annual mean salary: $201,930
– #216 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#1. Chief executives

– Annual mean salary: $209,940
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

