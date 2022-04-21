STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in East Stroudsburg, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In East Stroudsburg, the annual mean wage is $47,510 or 18.5% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $214,130. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Social and community service managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $66,050

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#49. Loan officers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $66,140

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#48. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $67,070

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#47. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $68,320

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,090

– Employment: 296,370

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,540)

— Napa, CA ($90,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($87,860)

#46. Lodging managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $68,430

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#45. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $68,520

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#44. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $68,700

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#43. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $69,190

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#42. Special education teachers, secondary school

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $69,360

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#41. Accountants and auditors

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $69,940

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#40. Registered nurses

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $70,070

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#39. Elementary school teachers, except special education

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $71,660

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#38. Cost estimators

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $72,440

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#37. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $73,820

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,750

– Employment: 665,380

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,450)

— Napa, CA ($116,010)

#36. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $74,850

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#35. Special education teachers, middle school

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $74,940

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#34. Network and computer systems administrators

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $76,060

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#33. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $76,090

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#32. Instructional coordinators

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $78,110

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#31. Speech-language pathologists

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $78,220

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#30. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $78,790

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#29. Chemists

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $79,620

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#28. Civil engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $80,280

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#27. Management analysts

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#26. Logisticians

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#25. Industrial engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $84,570

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#24. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#23. Project management specialists

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $86,820

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#22. Occupational therapists

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $87,190

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#21. Computer systems analysts

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $89,690

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#20. Chemical engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $91,510

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#19. Mechanical engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#18. Lawyers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $92,380

– #350 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#17. Electronics engineers, except computer

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $93,020

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#16. Software developers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $94,390

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#15. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $98,820

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#14. General and operations managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $99,210

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#13. Facilities managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $102,860

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#12. Sales managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $105,290

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#11. Medical and health services managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $107,740

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#10. Industrial production managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $108,960

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#9. Veterinarians

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $111,050

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#8. Pharmacists

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $114,100

– #350 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#7. Human resources managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $114,760

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#6. Financial managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $138,160

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $140,040

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Dentists, general

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $142,260

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $151,120

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Personal financial advisors

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $158,790

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#1. Chief executives

East Stroudsburg, PA

– Annual mean salary: $214,130

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.