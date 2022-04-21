STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in East Stroudsburg, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In East Stroudsburg, the annual mean wage is $47,510 or 18.5% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $214,130. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Social and community service managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $66,050
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#49. Loan officers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $66,140
– #304 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#48. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $67,070
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 187,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($102,210)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#47. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,320
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,090
– Employment: 296,370
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,540)
— Napa, CA ($90,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($87,860)

#46. Lodging managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,430
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#45. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,520
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#44. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,700
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#43. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $69,190
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#42. Special education teachers, secondary school

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $69,360
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#41. Accountants and auditors

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $69,940
– #293 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#40. Registered nurses

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,070
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,750
– Employment: 3,047,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#39. Elementary school teachers, except special education

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $71,660
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#38. Cost estimators

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $72,440
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#37. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $73,820
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,750
– Employment: 665,380
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,450)
— Napa, CA ($116,010)

#36. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $74,850
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440

National
– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#35. Special education teachers, middle school

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $74,940
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $68,860
– Employment: 79,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#34. Network and computer systems administrators

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,060
– #257 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#33. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,090
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040

National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#32. Instructional coordinators

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $78,110
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,560
– Employment: 184,740
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salem, OR ($93,890)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#31. Speech-language pathologists

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $78,220
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $85,820
– Employment: 147,470
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#30. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $78,790
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#29. Chemists

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $79,620
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#28. Civil engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $80,280
– #304 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#27. Management analysts

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,040
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#26. Logisticians

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#25. Industrial engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $84,570
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#24. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $86,180
– #197 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#23. Project management specialists

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $86,820
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#22. Occupational therapists

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $87,190
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#21. Computer systems analysts

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $89,690
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#20. Chemical engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $91,510
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#19. Mechanical engineers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#18. Lawyers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $92,380
– #350 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#17. Electronics engineers, except computer

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $93,020
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#16. Software developers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $94,390
– #241 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#15. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $98,820
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#14. General and operations managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $99,210
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#13. Facilities managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $102,860
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#12. Sales managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $105,290
– #336 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#11. Medical and health services managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $107,740
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#10. Industrial production managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $108,960
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#9. Veterinarians

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $111,050
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#8. Pharmacists

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $114,100
– #350 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#7. Human resources managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $114,760
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#6. Financial managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $138,160
– #121 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $140,040
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#4. Dentists, general

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $142,260
– #276 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $151,120
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Personal financial advisors

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $158,790
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#1. Chief executives

East Stroudsburg, PA
– Annual mean salary: $214,130
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.