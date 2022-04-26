STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by the 2021 annual mean wage.
#50. Bus drivers, transit and intercity
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $48,310
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,110
– Employment: 162,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,940)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,310)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($67,370)
#49. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $48,330
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,320
– Employment: 33,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)
— Wichita, KS ($56,010)
#48. Machinists
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $48,500
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,800
– Employment: 360,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
#47. Computer numerically controlled tool operators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $48,640
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,300
– Employment: 149,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)
— Waco, TX ($63,080)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)
#46. Advertising sales agents
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $48,830
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#45. Carpenters
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $49,090
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,200
– Employment: 699,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)
#43 (tie). Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $49,180
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,050
– Employment: 18,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,330)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($62,120)
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($57,460)
#43 (tie). Security and fire alarm systems installers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $49,180
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,150
– Employment: 68,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Eugene, OR ($70,940)
— Salem, OR ($68,640)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)
#42. Real estate sales agents
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $49,310
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#41. Eligibility interviewers, government programs
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $49,750
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,990
– Employment: 138,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)
— New Haven, CT ($63,790)
#40. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $49,850
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,000
– Employment: 362,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)
#39. Private detectives and investigators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $51,360
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– Employment: 32,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#38. Maintenance workers, machinery
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $51,940
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,960
– Employment: 65,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
#37. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $52,680
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#36. Postal service mail carriers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,090
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#35. Postal service clerks
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,100
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#34. Millwrights
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,130
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 44,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#33. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,470
– #211 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#32. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,550
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,440
– Employment: 105,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)
— Wausau, WI ($55,060)
#31. Lodging managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,860
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 31,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
#30. Chefs and head cooks
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,900
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
#29. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,950
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#28. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,390
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#27. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,700
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,890
– Employment: 119,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#26. Industrial machinery mechanics
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,730
– #266 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 960
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#25. Sheet metal workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,800
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,320
– Employment: 128,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#24. Structural iron and steel workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $57,130
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,650
– Employment: 71,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)
#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $57,190
– #378 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#22. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $57,270
– #251 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#21. Construction and building inspectors
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $57,630
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#20. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $58,070
– #228 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#19. Food service managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $58,620
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#18. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $59,910
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,200
– Employment: 24,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
#17. Crane and tower operators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $60,020
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#16. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $60,950
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#15. Correctional officers and jailers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $61,600
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,340
– Employment: 405,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)
— Salinas, CA ($89,100)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)
#14. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $62,720
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $63,940
– #347 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#12. Electricians
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $66,230
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#11. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $67,950
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#10. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,250
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $71,760
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 880
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#8. Insurance sales agents
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $72,220
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#7. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $72,730
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,560
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $86,050
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $86,770
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#3. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $88,360
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $88,720
– #304 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Detectives and criminal investigators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $90,450
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)