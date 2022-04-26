STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by the 2021 annual mean wage.

#50. Bus drivers, transit and intercity

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $48,310

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,110

– Employment: 162,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,940)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,310)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($67,370)

#49. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $48,330

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,320

– Employment: 33,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)

— Wichita, KS ($56,010)

#48. Machinists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#47. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $48,640

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)

— Waco, TX ($63,080)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)

#46. Advertising sales agents

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $48,830

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#45. Carpenters

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $49,090

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)https://807ffe372bdde129333141d6c1a750de.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#43 (tie). Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $49,180

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,050

– Employment: 18,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($62,120)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($57,460)

#43 (tie). Security and fire alarm systems installers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $49,180

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eugene, OR ($70,940)

— Salem, OR ($68,640)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)

#42. Real estate sales agents

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $49,310

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#41. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $49,750

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)

— New Haven, CT ($63,790)

#40. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $49,850

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#39. Private detectives and investigators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,360

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

#38. Maintenance workers, machinery

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,940

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#37. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $52,680

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#36. Postal service mail carriers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,090

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#35. Postal service clerks

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,100

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#34. Millwrights

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,130

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#33. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,470

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)https://807ffe372bdde129333141d6c1a750de.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#32. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,550

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

— Wausau, WI ($55,060)

#31. Lodging managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,860

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#30. Chefs and head cooks

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,900

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#29. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $54,950

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#28. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $56,390

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#27. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $56,700

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#26. Industrial machinery mechanics

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $56,730

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#25. Sheet metal workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $56,800

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#24. Structural iron and steel workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $57,130

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)https://807ffe372bdde129333141d6c1a750de.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $57,190

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#22. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $57,270

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#21. Construction and building inspectors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $57,630

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#20. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $58,070

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#19. Food service managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $58,620

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#18. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $59,910

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

#17. Crane and tower operators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $60,020

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#16. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $60,950

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#15. Correctional officers and jailers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $61,600

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#14. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $62,720

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $63,940

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#12. Electricians

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $66,230

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#11. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $67,950

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#10. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $70,250

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $71,760

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#8. Insurance sales agents

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $72,220

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#7. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $72,730

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $75,560

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $86,050

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $86,770

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $88,360

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $88,720

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Detectives and criminal investigators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $90,450

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)