Heavy rain, melting snow cause Christmas Day flooding concerns

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A complex storm system will continue to provide a heavy, soaking rain this evening and overnight. Flood Watches are in effect all across Northeastern and Central PA until Christmas Day at noon. A Flash Flood Warning continues for Bradford County, along with a Flood Warning for Lycoming and Sullivan counties. Rainfall will be heavy at times, causing flooding on roadways, in poor drainage areas, streams, and creeks.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, winds will also become gusty at times. Portions of our area are under a Wind Advisory until 7 AM Friday. Gusts can occasionally reach 40-50 mph. This may cause isolated power outages.

On Friday, most of the heavy rain will be exiting out of the area. We will just be left with some lingering rain and snow showers for Christmas Day. Temperatures will start rather mild into the 40s Christmas morning. As the day goes on, temperatures will fall back near and below the freezing mark. Any untreated surfaces may become slick as temperatures Friday night will be in the teens.

With the heavy rain and snowmelt comes the potential for significant river flooding. Areas that are along the river and are in a flood-prone zone should start to prepare for impacts. River Flood Warning are in effect for locations along the Susquehanna River, along with a few creeks and streams. Crests will start to rise above flood stage by Friday night and into Saturday. At this time, we are looking for a least minor to moderate flooding. This may change, so keep checking back for the latest updates. Water levels will fall below flood stage late Saturday night and into Sunday.

For a link to more flood level information, click here: https://www.pahomepage.com/river-levels/.