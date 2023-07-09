LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With heavy rain comes flooding. Several parts of our viewing area saw lots of it earlier Sunday, including the Wyoming Valley.

Many parts of our area saw heavy, sudden rain showers this weekend. These showers flooded many streets in the boroughs of Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, and Edwardsville.

“Usually with all our rain runoff it’s too much for all the drains at once, and it’s an ongoing issue with all the heavy rain,” said Lieutenant Kyle Toporcer of the Edwardsville Fire Department.

Officials tell 28/22 News they were getting calls about flooding all day.

“We just come down block the road off,” Lieutenant Toporcer continued.

Thankfully, the streets are typically cleared soon after they flood. Crews made quick work of the flooding, clearing the streets in sometimes less than an hour.

Some residents, like Larry Savage of Kingston, were actually enjoying their temporary waterfront views.

“I’ve lived here for about 10 years and I always thought about kayaking when it floods but I finally did it,” Savage said.

While he had a good time and made it back to shore safely, officials advise you to avoid driving through-flooded roads if possible because it could severely damage your car and put you in danger if you get stuck.

“It’s not worth it. Turn around, don’t drown,” Lieutenant Toporcer advised.

Make sure to take the advice of officials and stay dry and safe.