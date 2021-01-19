Healthbeat: Affects of extra screen time during pandemic

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The amount of time young children and teenagers are spending on their smart phones, notebooks and laptops has increased significantly during the pandemic.





The kidtech organization SuperAwesome reports child screen time is 50% greater since the pandemic started last year.

It is not just the amount of screen time that is concerning according to pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD of PAK Pediatrics in Kingston.

Troublesome posts by predators or militant groups can be quite harmful to kids. Dr. Kile says another concern is withdrawal from screen time when young children and teens return to normalcy.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the affects of pandemic screen time on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.