Health professionals on how to help struggling teens

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This month is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a local health expert is helping bring awareness to an under-diagnosed condition that can lead to teen suicide.

A significant mental health disorder in young people such as depression can result in self-harm. Geisinger Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist Dr. Angelica Kloos says children must have their illness recognized, diagnosed, and appropriately treated to help prevent a preventable tragedy.





“One of the biggest problems that we have as a society and especially really in this area is that it can take quite a while to get into health services and I think the pandemic has just made that worse,” says Dr. Kloos

Kloos says the key is for child and adolescent psychiatry providers like Geisinger to collaborate with primary care providers and get children the help they need.

