HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s a milestone anniversary for a local organization that works to bring various cultures together.

This organization started as just an idea a decade ago.

Now with ten years under its belt, it held a block party to celebrate accomplishments in the community for the last ten years.

Music, performances, and games for the kids.

They were all part of the celebration on East Fourth Street recognizing the Hazleton Integration Project.

The organization also known as “H.I.P” has been shaping lives in the Hazleton community since 2013.

“Best part is bringing that community together, like just having people interact and just help us celebrate that that’s what our main mission is,” said Debbie Mills the program director of eradicate food insecurity.

This center offers more than just a sense of community they also offer classes to adults and children.

H.I.P’s president says the organization’s pre-k program was the very first bilingual pre-k program in the entire Hazleton area.



“We also have an after-school program and the after-school program has 87 children in it,” added the President of H.I.P Bob Curry.

And for the adults.

“We have 150 adults taking English as a second language, we’ve had over 500 people who have gone through our um citizenship program and become united states citizens,” continued Curry.

“H.I.P” also helps feed families struggling with food insecurity in the community.

Currently, the organization is working on a partnership with the group ‘promise neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley’ to help combat gun violence.

“One of the things they do which we feel would be very valuable in our area is they have a gun violence ending gun violence program,” explained Curry.

“When there’s usually one act of violence there’s another act of violence in response to it so what we try to do is interrupt that and that’s the reactive work we do,” says Rodeny Bushe the supervisor and community engagement of Promises Neighborhood’s

And the proactive work Bushe says the center does is connecting folks with valuable resources

One man came all the way from Bethlehem for “H.I.P’s” milestone celebration.

“I respect immensely the work this organization is doing and so it’s a great pleasure for me to be here on this fantastic day,” said Fred Rooney from Bethlehem.

Organizers say the Hazleton community has come a long way in the ten years.