Hanover Township remembers those lost in war on Memorial Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Solemn tributes are being held across the region for the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms.

In Hanover Township today a gun volley in remembrance for those who died in the line of duty. This special ceremony took place at the Hanover Township AM-Vets.

The township V-F-W and American Legion also taking part. Hanover Township AM-Vets Commander Lucius Washington took part in the funeral details for Sherwood Baker, a member of the 109th field artillery who was killed in Iraq.

“I think of his family and I think of all the other families, the gold star mothers, fathers, and all of them out there. They’re never going to have their loved ones back, so it’s really touching,” said Washington.

There was similar observance at three cemeteries in Hanover Township and was followed by a parade in the community.